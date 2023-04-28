ONE BIG HAPPY FAMILY

“The time to sook and moan is done,” Deputy Opposition Leader Sussan Ley — who The Australian says is “mooted as a future Liberal leadership candidate” (by whom, we ask?) — writes in a sweeping op-ed for The Australian ($) which The Australian ($) then reported on for some reason. Ley declares proudly — and at times erroneously — that the Liberal Party represents “Townsville”, “Toorak” (even though Labor holds this seat after the Liberals lost it last election), “Bondi” (independent Allegra Spender’s electorate) “Balgowlah” (independent Zali Steggall’s) “Bunbury”, “Broome”, “Weipa”, and “Wentworth” (again, this is Spender’s electorate). She dunked on her party too, saying the reason the Liberals won in 2013 under Tony Abbott was because there was no “sniping from inside the tent”, they had “really good” candidates in place, and “we weren’t beating our chests trying to out-right-wing or out-left-wing each other”. Following these barbs, Ley spoke of unity. Well, unity might’ve been a bit easier before you criticised your own team in the public arena, but anyway…

Ley is also in the news for accusing Labor of a “Big Australia” immigration policy within a housing crisis, which Home Affairs Minister Clare O’Neil rebuffed. O’Neil’s just launched a migration overhaul: from July, immigrant workers have to earn $70,000, up from $53,900, to get the temporary skilled migrant visa, the SMH explains. Also, temporary migrants will be able to move between jobs which will empower them to leave tricky situations (employer sponsorship prohibited this), and student visa rules will be tightened to ensure people aren’t enrolling in “low-value” courses just to work here, Guardian Australia adds. The review also says we should have a parent visa lottery, because some parents are waiting up to 40 years to join their kids here. Wowza.

NATURE’S CALLS

Councils in SA should change their bylaws to allow transgender, intersex and gender-diverse people to use the toilet that corresponds with their gender, a parliamentary committee of Labor, Liberal and SA-Best MPs has recommended, as The Advertiser ($) reports. Also, it said, the age limit on kids going into toilets with a parent of the opposite gender should be ditched — like if a mum went into the women’s loo with her son. Incredibly, a few years back Tea Tree Gully banned kids over five (!) from doing so — that’s kindergarten kids, folks. In Adelaide, the age limit is eight. It means if you have two kids whose ages fall either side of that limit, you either have to leave one loitering outside alone or send one in alone, quite the Sophie’s Choice for parents, particularly if one child lives with a disability.

To other dismal news about protecting kids. The Anglican Church has decided former governor-general Peter Hollingworth will not be defrocked, Guardian Australia reports, despite it finding he had committed misconduct by allowing John Elliot and Donald Shearman to remain in the church knowing they had sexually assaulted children. The review also found Hollingworth had made “unsatisfactory and insensitive” comments about survivor Beth Heinrich in an episode of Australian Story that appeared to blame her, though he says that was not his intention. She was incorrectly named “Beth Shearman” in the review, the paper notes, which is the surname of her abuser.

GOING FOR BROKE

Using a credit card to gamble online will be banned soon, the Albanese government has announced via the ABC. No date yet — it’s got to speak to industry groups and stakeholders — but the legislation will be introduced later this year. Lotteries will be exempt from the ban because they are “low-risk” gambling (not to mention a source of revenue for the government, but anyway). It comes as Ladbrokes and Neds have been slogged a fine for taking 78 bets after the LIV golf tournament in Bangkok had already begun, Guardian Australia reports. It’s $13,200, which is a drop in the sea, but it’s the maximum fine the Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) could dish out. The bets are banned because they’re too high-pressure for problem gamblers.

And they’re not the only ones: Australian operator Crown Resorts has been fined $30 million after being caught signing uncleared bank cheques (adding up to a whopping $1.5 billion) and illegally allowing people to gamble, The Australian ($) says. Here’s how it worked: gamblers could deposit cheques made out to themselves before the cheque had cleared, a practice that saw “undocumented” subversion of the rules around cheques at casinos, the Victorian Gambling and Casino Control Commission said. Crown is on probation at the moment anyway, the paper says, until it proved it’s worthy of a casino licence.

ON A LIGHTER NOTE

During the pandemic, Zoom parties were momentarily all the craze until we realised how awkward it is to have an unstructured video call with several other people’s floating heads. But the bird world is embracing the technology. Parrots who make video calls to other parrots are way happier, a study The Guardian reports on has found. After chatting with their feathered friends, the colourful squawkers preen, sing, and play — compare that with isolated, bored parrots who rock, pace or even pluck their own feathers. See parrots usually live in flocks in the wild, the study says, and with 20 million parrots in homes in the US, there’s no reason why we can’t connect them again.

OK, so it’s not like a parrot can peruse a tablet with its pea-brain head, right? So researchers trained the 18 birds to ring a bell when they were (assumingly) feeling chatty. They were promptly presented with a screen — how regal — and then would touch the photo of another bird they wanted to call. The birds made some 147 calls to each other during the six-week study. Researchers were astounded that they really seemed to know they were interacting with a real bird on the other side because they started mirroring each other’s behaviour, something humans actually do as well when we are engaged with another person. It was quite sweet watching them video chat, one researcher said: “Some would sing, some would play around and go upside down, others would want to show another bird their toys.”

Hoping you spend some time with a good friend today, and have a restful weekend.

SAY WHAT?

The time to sook and moan is done. Our party is locking in behind Peter Dutton because Australians are relying on us to get opposition right. Because this is a bad Labor government — and it is going to get worse. Sussan Ley

That “bad” Albanese government has: Patched up our relationship with China and France;

Signed the global methane pledge;

Launched a campaign to get our First Nations peoples into our constitution;

Raised our climate emission pledge by 60%;

Strengthened bargaining in major industrial relation reform;

Created — at long last — a national corruption watchdog;

Overhauled our immigration system to get a smoother entry for New Zealanders and skilled workers;

Slashed the price of 300 medicines;

Halted legal proceedings against Bernard Collaery. But inflation and our energy bills are still sky high and JobSeeker is yet to increase.

