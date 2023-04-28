“Let’s see if we’ve got any liberals in the audience,” says the king of right-wing cable TV as he surveys the studio audience minutes before his show goes live across the US. “There’s usually a couple in every crowd.”

I’m finding that hard to believe, judging by the number of passionate conservatives I’d met earlier in the live audience queue outside the Fox building. But as Sean Hannity walks along the front row between the cameras, I fear I’m about to be exposed. “I can pick them,” he says, getting closer. He’s beaming, his face is orange with makeup, his shiny teeth look like they were implanted a week ago.

“You’re normal,” he says, as he walks past people in the front row. “You’re normal. You’re normal, so are you.” The crowd is loving it, but it’s beginning to feel like a turkey shoot because he’s getting closer. “The way you can tell someone’s a liberal is that they never smile,” he says, “or they’re wearing a stupid mask.” As the audience laughs, he scans my face, which must be expressing the relief of someone who is just wise enough to know that wearing a mask to a Fox TV studio might not be good for their health.