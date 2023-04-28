The Reserve Bank review, so we’re told, holds out the promise of “profound change” — change so striking, so sweeping, that it constitutes a “watershed moment” not unlike that which grounded the decision to float the dollar in the early 1980s.

“I think this will be one of the real legacies of the current government,” Isaac Gross, a former Reserve Bank economist who now lectures at Monash University, declared on RN. The recommendation to strip the Reserve Bank board of its power to set interest rates and instead repose that power in a new expert committee is, he added, “something that all Australians will benefit from”.

Others, by contrast, have resisted the idea that the review’s findings are in any way radical, framing the notion of this “shake-up” to the usual order of things as a triumph of theatre over substance. If anything, shrugged Reserve Bank governor Philip Lowe, the review’s recommendations are “kind of excellent” and won’t alter the prevailing approach of the central bank to inflation. Nothing much to see here, in other words.