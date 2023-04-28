The plate of spagbol arrived, wafting beneath me as it was lowered to the table, and I thought there must have been some mistake. The damn thing was huge. The white, gleaming plate was UFO size, the vast pool of meaty spaghetti staring at me. I wouldn’t be able to finish this. Were they giving us some nonsense banquet communal-eating thing? Then I remembered that I was on drugs.

Well, one drug in particular. Ozempic, semaglutide, the miracle weight-loss cure you’ve heard of but whose name you can’t remember. The once-a-week injection (it’s a light prick, like any given senior AMA member) has become the drug du moment, with private doctors besieged by people willing to pay $800 a month for an alternative-use prescription to shake off 10 kilos or so. Demand made the drug unobtainable in Australia for months.

Which was bad news for people like me, who use it for its intended purpose: type 2 diabetes. We get it on the pharmaceutical benefits scheme at about $60 a month. But there’s very little scope to restrict its alternate use; it’s not a restricted schedule drug like amphetamines, which can be tightly controlled.