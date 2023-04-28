Users of online betting platforms such as Tab and Sportsbet will soon be stopped from using credit cards to place bets as the government prepares to introduce new legislation to bring regulation of online wagering in line with “land-based” gambling.

The announcement, made on Friday, sets in motion recommendations made by a 2021 parliamentary inquiry, which suggested the government prioritise data collection on the online gambling industry and roll out a ban on the use of credit cards for online betting, with exemptions for lottery services, including those offered by charitable organisations.

Communications Minister Michelle Rowland said it’s “as simple as” preventing Australians from betting with money they don’t have.