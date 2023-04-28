Defamation is conceptually difficult for non-lawyers (and a lot of lawyers) because of this counter-intuitive fact: being able to say that you have been defamed, and having a judge find that you’re right, is not to win the case. It just buys you a ticket to the game.

In our law, defaming someone is as easy as opening your mouth or hitting “send”; if what you publish about the other person would, on the balance of probabilities, cause a hypothetical reasonable person of average intelligence to think less of them, then they have been defamed.

However, the complainant has to say exactly how, and the law holds them to the defamatory meanings they allege. Lachlan Murdoch claimed that when Crikey called him an “unindicted co-conspirator” of Trump, the hypothetical reasonable reader took that to mean that Murdoch was personally involved in a conspiracy to overturn the election result.