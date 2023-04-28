The Federal Court has granted Bruce Lehrmann leave to continue his defamation proceedings against journalists Samantha Maiden, Lisa Wilkinson and their respective employers, News Corp and Network 10.

The high-profile case, in which the former Liberal staffer claims he was defamed in interviews with Brittany Higgins airing her rape allegation, had been locked on the question of whether Lehrmann should be granted an extension of time due to his failure to file the proceedings within the usual 12-month limitation period.

Lehrman had commenced the proceedings in February of this year, two years after those interviews were broadcast and published on February 15 2021.