A Liberal politician dubbed the “Ron DeSantis of South Australia” said he is proud to have helped set up a local newspaper that has extensively covered him and his party without disclosing his assistance.

Ben Hood is a South Australian Liberal MLC who replaced Stephen Wade when he retired earlier this year. Hood is a member of the party’s right faction and is backed by federal Senator Alex Antic, who celebrated Hood’s appointment by comparing him with conservative Florida governor and expected Republican presidential primary candidate DeSantis.

His candidacy was promoted in The SE Voice, a recently established independent news outlet covering the south-east of South Australia.