Former prime minister Malcolm Turnbull and union veteran Sharan Burrow have welcomed compulsory training for Sky News commentators after an Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) investigation found the network inaccurately reported on climate change.

The investigation, prompted by more than 80 complaints submitted to ACMA by former prime minister Kevin Rudd, found four episodes of Sky’s late-night talk show Outsiders that aired in late 2021 fell afoul of the media regulator’s code of practice “around accuracy and clearly distinguishing” facts from commentary in the show’s coverage of climate change.

“The Murdoch media, from Fox in the US to Sky in Australia, have been systematically spreading lies and disinformation with terrible consequences for our democracies and in this case the climate,” Turnbull told Crikey in a statement on Thursday. Turnbull was recently tapped to co-chair the campaign for a royal commission into News Corp, taking over the role from Rudd.