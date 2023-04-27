Crikey noted yesterday that NRL club South Sydney Rabbitohs is becoming a nexus of power in Australia, due to the fondness for the team shared by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and navy chief Admiral Mark Hammond.

Hammond was appointed to his role by Albanese’s government and last week made a strident public defence of the government’s AUKUS commitment in the Nine newspapers, calling critics of the scheme — which involves Australia acquiring a fleet of up to eight nuclear-powered submarines — “hand-wringers”.

So it’s striking that, of all the branches of the armed forces it could have exulted this week, the Souths’ Anzac Day jersey paid tribute to Australia’s submariners.