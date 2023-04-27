Top brass at News Corp Australia and the Seven Network were among the first news executives to get the ear of Communications Minister Michelle Rowland after she was sworn into office last year, weeks before she met with SBS leadership.

According to the first three months of Rowland’s ministerial diary, obtained by Crikey through freedom of information laws, Rowland spent three hours at Seven’s Eveleigh headquarters in Sydney on August 22, one hour of which was spent lunching with James Warburton, CEO of Seven West Media, and other Seven executives.

The meet-and-greet was among the earliest in a series of introductions with Australia’s top media representatives in the early days of the Albanese government, after making leadership at the ABC a priority during the government’s first weeks in office.