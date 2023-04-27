Is there no end to the Richard Marles-Christopher Pyne double act?
The Albanese government’s defence minister has agreed to speak at a ticket-only networking event hosted by former MP Pyne, Marles’ old sparring partner, who has become one of Australia’s leading defence industry lobbyists. The so-called DSR Summit will be held In Sydney next week, according to an invitation received by Crikey.
For between $500 and $800 defence industry types will be able to rub shoulders with “ministers, thought leaders, and department decision-makers” while hearing from key speakers from government “and other defence sector stalwarts” on the impact of the government’s Defence Strategic Review, released this week.
