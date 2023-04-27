First, some good news: the rate of inflation is falling. As the next chart shows, the headline rate has fallen from 7.8% in the last three months of last year to 7% in the first three months of 2023. So we are heading in the right direction.

Annual inflation (Source: ABS; @jasemurphy)

But don’t expect that good news to turn into smiles down at the shops. The fall is small. Inflation is talked about like it’s a concrete thing we notice at the shops, but it is in fact very abstract. What we experience is prices. Inflation is just a measure of how fast prices rise.

In mathematical terms it is a first derivative — it measures the rate at which something changes. And when that first derivative gets smaller, when the rate of inflation changes from 7.8% per annum to 7%, it doesn’t put a spring in our step. What people will notice, actually, is that prices are still bloody going up, by 7%!