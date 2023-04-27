First, some good news: the rate of inflation is falling. As the next chart shows, the headline rate has fallen from 7.8% in the last three months of last year to 7% in the first three months of 2023. So we are heading in the right direction.
But don’t expect that good news to turn into smiles down at the shops. The fall is small. Inflation is talked about like it’s a concrete thing we notice at the shops, but it is in fact very abstract. What we experience is prices. Inflation is just a measure of how fast prices rise.
In mathematical terms it is a first derivative — it measures the rate at which something changes. And when that first derivative gets smaller, when the rate of inflation changes from 7.8% per annum to 7%, it doesn’t put a spring in our step. What people will notice, actually, is that prices are still bloody going up, by 7%!
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login to engage in the commentary.