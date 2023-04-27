Shortly after his populist far-right Freedom Party made gains in Sunday’s state elections in Salzburg, Herbert Kickl, the party’s leader, struck a triumphant tone.

“We’ve succeeded in further strengthening our solidarity with the people,” Kickl said. “The next step, by fall at the latest, is a run for the chancellery and a government under [Freedom Party] leadership.”

That would have been crazy talk a few years ago. But in Austria, time’s arrow always seems to point in one direction.