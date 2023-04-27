The cliché of a “rise of the machines” is as old as science fiction itself. Beginning with Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein in 1818, and appearing in all manner of guises — from Karel Čapek’s Universal Robots, to Clarke and Kubrick’s HAL9000, to the android matriarch in I Am Mother — it shadows the genre with all the tenacity of Arnie’s Uzi-toting Terminator. Machine intelligence is destined to eclipse our own, the idea goes, envisaging a struggle for power between smart machines and their human creators — a mechanical mutiny.

Recent developments have given credence to this rather hoary notion. Last year, for example, the visual artist Supercomposite (real name Steph Maj Swanson) became briefly famous in tech circles when her experiments with “negative prompt weights” (instructions to an image-generating AI to create an image as different from the prompt as possible) turned up the character of “Loab” — a devastated-looking woman who proved nearly impossible to eliminate from subsequent images, and whose haunting likeness became increasingly violent and gory as the experiment progressed.

More recently, the emergence of ChatGPT has led Elon Musk and other would-be Oppenheimers to refresh their warnings about “strong AI”: that which is not merely intelligent but capable of human-like reflection. Even if no one is claiming (yet) that we are facing a Terminator-style Judgment Day, we are way past the point where Alan Turing’s measure of machine intelligence — whether or not a machine can pass as a conscious actor — has been decisively breached. In short, things are getting distinctly weird.