Freedom movement protesters descended on a Monash City Council meeting in Melbourne on Wednesday night to hurl abuse at councillors and demand the cancellation of an upcoming drag queen story time event.

The estimated crowd of 170 people continuously called the councillors “paedophiles”, accused them of parading “sex in front of our children”, and yelled for them to be sacked and arrested. Repeated chants of “shame on you” and “hands off our kids” forced Mayor Tina Samardzija to halt the already delayed meeting.

Victorian police were called in to help contain the “unusually high volume of people” at the council’s Glen Waverley office. In a statement to Crikey, they said that no arrests were made.