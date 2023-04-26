Woodside Energy CEO Meg O’Neill has been accused of “playing people for fools” and peddling “misleading nonsense” about the fossil fuel giant’s role in climate action and its removal of sacred Burrup Hub rock sites.

O’Neill, who could bank as much as $12.5 million this year in her role, according to a shareholder notice, took the opportunity at the National Press Club last Wednesday to criticise what she called a “vocal minority” with “deep pockets” who she claimed wanted to shut down the industry.

O’Neill called for more investment in the gas industry in Australia, saying gas enables the critical mineral industry, as well as feedstock, petrol-powered vehicles, toothbrushes, fertilisers and even EVs and bikes which “contain plastics that are derived from oil and gas”.