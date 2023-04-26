Looks like the Murdochs are spring-cleaning, with the corporate broom sweeping out American television host Tucker Carlson — the face of the ugliest side of Fox News.

It follows on from last week’s more low-key dropping of weekend presenter and radio host Dan Bongino, the $1.2 billion settlement with Dominion Voting Systems, and the withdrawal of Lachlan Murdoch’s defamation action against Crikey.

For outsiders looking in — and for plenty of insiders looking over their shoulders — all that scrubbing away at the post-Trump stains in the carpet isn’t making it any easier to see just what’s going on.