Let us please finally put to rest one of the enduring clichés of Australian political coverage — to wit, the “battler’s” tag invariably attached to the South Sydney Rabbitohs, the rugby league club which always features in the story of young Anthony Albanese and his rise from Struggle Street.

There’s no doubting the prime minister’s humble backstory but in truth the club has pretty much morphed into the new Australian Club — or perhaps the Melbourne Club — in terms of power networks. Both Albanese and navy chief Admiral Mark Hammond are fervent Rabbitohs fans. Yes, of all the gin joints in all the towns in all the world …

Readers may recall that Hammond, who was appointed to his role by the newly elected Albanese government in July last year, made a spirited public defence of the government’s AUKUS commitment in the Nine newspapers last week. In his media debut he labelled those who voiced doubts about AUKUS as “hand-wringers”.