In any job interview, it’s ideal to have up your sleeve at least one slam-dunk idea for the role you’re applying for — a project that clearly needs doing, that no reasonable person could object to.

We think we’ve found a job that presented such an opportunity.

Last week, as you may have seen, trucking billionaire Lindsay Fox held his 86th birthday party. Despite the majority of attendees looking mature enough to have been present for the discovery of bread, it adhered to the birthday party rules set by unlikeable eight-year-old boys: no girls allowed.