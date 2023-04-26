Daniel Brezniak writes: Congratulations to you all (“Lachlan Murdoch drops defamation case against Crikey“). I am one of the many Australians deeply repelled by the metastasising poison that became and remains the Murdoch media in the United States and Australia.

John Peel writes: For Crikey’s sake I’m relieved Lachlan Murdoch called off his case against you. Had it gone against you, it might have been the end of Crikey, which would have left an oversized gap. But oh how I would love to have seen Lachlan (as Rupert’s representative) squirming in the witness box when details of the Dominion emails were put under his nose.

Edward Richard Down writes: Look up “mixed feelings” in the dictionary and you will find the definition “Termination of Murdoch’s legal action against Crikey“. On the one hand, I am delighted Crikey no longer faces a live-or-die legal situation and so can breathe a sigh of relief and continue to be an independent news outlet. But on the other hand, it would have been a pleasure beyond words to see the Murdochs lose a court case and have to pay millions in compensation. I will now just have to fantasise about that outcome.

Joseph Cooper-Nolan writes: Absolutely fantastic news and well done to everyone at Crikey and your legal team. Please keep up the good work.

Athena Lagos writes: I can’t imagine how difficult it has been for you all, but I’m thrilled for Crikey and Private Media. You are now free to continue your edgy, responsible and real journalism, and you deserve better than Lachlan Murdoch’s menacing ego at the door.

Ken Johnson writes: I was awfully disappointed to see Murdoch cease and desist here in Australia. I would have loved to see him in the witness box. But even more disappointing was not to see him and Rupert in the witness box in the US. So much for their standing up to truth.

Don Maclean writes: Thanks to Bernard Keane for his reflections on the Murdochs dropping their defamation case (“Bernard Keane on Lachlan Murdoch dropping his defamation case against Crikey“). Like Keane, I’m disappointed that the hypocrisy of the Murdochs allowing Fox to air claims that they knew were untrue remains untested.

Glen Bonner Davis: Was I glad to see Lachlan Murdoch call off his case against Crikey? I would love to say yes — dropping his defamation suit was a win against the bad guys. But to be honest, no. The only way to break these corrupting interests is to take them head-on and beat them. It must happen if we are to approach a return to democracy.

Lou Moretti writes: I think the case finishing as it did was probably a good result. A win to you and Crikey as the opponent threw in the towel; an action his corner takes to end further damage. The bigger issues of freedom of the press will be resolved in a different encounter. For now, the Murdochs’ credibility has been further eroded. It takes just one step at a time.

“A liar is not believed even though he tells the truth.” (Cicero)