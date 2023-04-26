At age 51, Lachlan Keith Murdoch has reached his manifest destiny, unless of course the last week he has endured convinces him to throw it all up in the air and make for an ashram somewhere in California.

The ugly quagmire of legal settlements and discontinuances (including dropping the case against Crikey) have all had the effect of keeping a Murdoch out of a courtroom, a place where, heaven forbid, truth has its day.

The Dominion legal action in the United States of course traduced the reputation of the Fox network and the Murdochs without a jury ever hearing a word.