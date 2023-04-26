Les Patterson, cultural attache, Australian cheese board and DFAT Diversity Outreach First Nations Dance Ensemble: Jesus, I was in the Gumnut Qantas Lounge in Honkers en root to a bit of a yartz deep dive in Ljubljana — bloody beaut of a city name, sounds like a bit of a deep dive itself am I right, ladies? — anyway I was chewing the wichitty at the free buffet, and I’m on the blower to try and get a bit of a yellow velvet rub and tug in the layover, the layover are you with me, when I heard that Bazza had karked it and amazingly not of the clap though he was right up the yartz for decades, a hip replacement, which sounds bloody right cos, let’s face it, who at the end was more unhip than Bazza, are you with me?

Dame Edna Everage, housewife superstar: Kenny left the lawn sprinklers on overnight, the tinkle winkles he calls them, so when I went out this morning to get our copy of The Australian it was wet through and so I had to slowly unroll Rupert’s damp organ on the bathroom floor, which you’d know about Jerry Hall, and lo and behold I see that the Humphries boy Barry has passed, “passed”, that’s how we used to say it, I suppose it means something else now, being a woman trapped in a man’s body now, like when Madge’s husband had that thrombosis on their wedding night.

But poor old Barry! He was a funny boy and I don’t mean amusing. I wouldn’t let Kenny play with him, and I let Milton Orkopoulos babysit. He had ideas. I don’t know what they were, but they were, ideas. Well, eventually I employed him as my manager even though he was hopeless really. Still, it can get very bad for a performer when your manager dies, unless he was Glenn Wheatley. It’s a pity really because Barry was eager to make another trip to Melbourne and meet Bill Shorten, a Xavier boy made good, in Barry’s words, now “Australia’s senior papist”.