Last weekend I spent time with artificial intelligence. Not with self-styled Replikas that take the idea of “being your own best friend” to new levels, but sitting down with my husband to play Wordle and then enjoying analysis provided by WordleBot, an AI tool that explains how you could have solved the puzzle faster.

Perhaps this is not the best way to begin a piece on the dangers posed by unregulated AI research and development. But not all AI applications pose profound, devastating and existential risks to life as we know it. Of unquestionable value to our species are many specific machine-learning algorithms and functions designed and run by humans.

Such benefits include accelerated drug discovery, as AI is much better than teams of human sciences at predicting protein structures from their amino-acid sequences. Also better cancer detection, because AI may turn out to be more skilled at reading medical images. AI also played a role in the success of NASA’s recent DART mission, which proved that in the future, humans might be able to avoid the tragedy of an asteroid collision with earth.