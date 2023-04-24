For many Murdoch-watchers, last week’s US$787.5 million settlement of Dominion’s lawsuit against Fox News has robbed the world of a riveting courtroom drama.

A big question had been whether the 92-year-old Fox Corporation chairman Rupert Murdoch would be testifying. What might it have looked like if he had fronted the Delaware courthouse? From the earliest years of the Murdoch empire as we know it, Rupert’s appearances under oath have been rare but revelatory events.

One of the first came in late January 1960, when the 28-year-old fronted a courtroom in Adelaide, South Australia. Upon arrival, Murdoch gave his occupation as “journalist” to the court stenographer, but when the Crown lawyer asked if had also been performing the role of News Limited’s managing director in August and September the previous year, Murdoch declined to answer — “on the grounds that it might tend to incriminate me”.