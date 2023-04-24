It’s no secret Peter Dutton’s Liberal Party appears intent on cornering itself with a shrinking base of ever older, more male, more conservative and arguably more rural voters.

Most commentators — rightly perplexed at the party’s steadfast refusal to unspool itself from its daily outrage politics and repudiation of established norms — have accordingly read Voice to Parliament stance as yet more evidence of a reckless or plucky but nonetheless indifferent slide into oblivion.

Writing in The Saturday Paper, Paul Bongiorno pondered whether Dutton’s position was part of a “cunning” albeit “truly bizarre” strategy to privilege rural and regional voters above those in metropolitan areas.