We’re seeing in stark relief the ways Zionism enjoys broad support from across the Australian media at the moment — how it is normalised, described as something that has always, and will always, exist.

This occurs not just in the language of “conflict” and recent Australian reportage on the rockets from Gaza, rather than the Israeli army’s attack on worshippers at Al-Aqsa Mosque in early April. It occurs in the naturalising — in the making inevitable — of a connection between Jews, Zionism and Israel.

Recently, this approach has also entered the realm of discussing the Voice to Parliament.