Let’s imagine for a moment that Australia’s golf-mad defence minister Richard Marles was hosted at one of the United States’ most exclusive courses by, say, an executive of Northrop Grumman, the giant US defence conglomerate that will likely benefit hugely from the AUKUS deal. Let’s throw into the mix that a senior US defence official was along for the ride.

It would be a terrible look for the Albanese government and its deputy prime minister.

None of the above may have happened when Marles was “hosted”, as he describes it, by an unnamed member of the top-tier Baltusrol Golf Club on the eve of AUKUS talks in Washington, as we reported last week.