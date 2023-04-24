Malcolm Roberts said he did not have time to refute a constituent’s claims that a former prime minister was a necrophiliac or that local councils were turning their areas into prison camps under the guise of making them more walkable because he had to focus on disagreeing with the man’s call to form an armed militia “like the IRA” to replace police.

Last week, the Queensland One Nation senator headlined an event for anti-vaccine GP Dr William Bay who is attempting to appeal his license suspension to the High Court with a claim that the Australian medical regulator does not legally exist.

After Roberts spoke for nearly two hours, the “Dare to Question” event opened up to questions from the audience.