Renters are paying landlords even more than the asking price for a rental property, according to new data, revealing the rental crisis is even more acute than we thought. With rental vacancies lower than ever before, the practice of offering extra to win the property is apparently widespread, the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) has revealed.

We already knew advertised rents were rising higher than average rents. If people with existing leases were paying $500 a week, for example, the asking price for new renters would be $600 and rising. Data from property firm CoreLogic showed advertised rents had risen 22% since the start of 2020, while the average rent overall had risen just 5% since mid-2019, as the next chart shows.

Rents*, June 2019 = 100