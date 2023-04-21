There is a small but growing subgenre of online content that we in the bunker — until this morning, at least — have become particularly fond of: Americans who cannot deal with the fact that there’s a news website in Australia called Crikey.

We’ve had the good folk at the Maintenance Phase referencing a decent pun headline of ours in their episode about Pete Evans (“and the website is called Crikey! Just to get as Australian as possible!”), then popular leftie Twitch streamer Hasan Piker saying, “That’s gotta be fake, right?”.

Satirical luminary Jon Stewart also earnestly gave us a shout-out on his podcast The Problem (his classification of us as an “agency” makes it funny, giving the impression that we’re Australia’s version of Reuters or something).