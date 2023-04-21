When I read the Women’s Economic Equality Taskforce’s (WEET) pre-budget recommendations and the accompanying letter addressed to Minister for Women Katy Gallagher, both published earlier this week, I was struck — and deeply impressed — by how bold they were.

The language, later reinforced in an interview that WEET chair Sam Mostyn gave to RN Breakfast, was direct and challenging. The time is now, was the message. If not, when?

Mostyn and the other eight taskforce members have essentially issued a direct challenge to the Albanese government: if you want to prove to understandably sceptical Australian women that you mean all those nice words and promises in your first women’s budget statement in October, adopt these six initial recommendations in the upcoming May budget in full (and don’t cherry-pick).