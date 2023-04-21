Just as we expected, the mainstream media has equated the No campaign with Indigenous conservatives like Senator Jacinta Price and former ALP national president Warren Mundine.

Mundine in particular fronted an ad for his “Recognise a Better Way” campaign this week, which he described to Crikey as a “fake campaign” in anticipation of a formal launch later this year when the referendum bill goes before Parliament.

In The Sydney Morning Herald, Mundine outlined two main reasons for his opposition to the Voice to Parliament: one, that it would recognise Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples as a homogenous “race” rather than nations, and second, that it would strip control from Traditional Owners at the local level through the Voice, who have an ability to make representations to government enshrined by the constitution. He claimed that he had “written and spoken extensively about attempts to undermine Traditional Owner decisions about their own country, particularly to approve projects on their lands and waters”.