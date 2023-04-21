This is part three in a series. For the full series, go here.

The US Defence Department could have no greater friend than Australia’s own Richard Marles, who has become the political gift that keeps on giving.

Midway through last year, barely two months after taking office, the defence minister publicly endorsed what has become the holy grail of US defence operations: moving from a relationship of “interoperability” with its close allies to a state of “interchangeability”.