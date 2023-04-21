‘Interchangeable’: Richard Marles in lockstep with the US Navy’s holy grail of integrated forces
Richard Marles wants to see Australia's military relationship with the US move from one of 'interoperability' to 'interchangeability'. It may sound like a distinction without a difference, but experts say it's a significant change.
This is part three in a series. For the full series, go here.
The US Defence Department could have no greater friend than Australia’s own Richard Marles, who has become the political gift that keeps on giving.
Midway through last year, barely two months after taking office, the defence minister publicly endorsed what has become the holy grail of US defence operations: moving from a relationship of “interoperability” with its close allies to a state of “interchangeability”.
David Hardaker has an extensive career as a journalist and broadcaster, primarily at the ABC where he worked on flagship programs such as Four Corners, 7.30, Foreign Correspondent, AM and PM. He spent eight years reporting in the Middle East and can speak Arabic.
