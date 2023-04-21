In September 2019, staff at Bendigo Health received a training session in dealing with aggression, threats and violence in the health sector environment. The session was delivered by representatives of the Health Education Federation (HEF), a group established to deliver workplace training to health sector workers. Anyone who’s done their share of workplace training will recognise what that day was like:
Consolidated participant feedback was poor. For example, nearly 60% of participants believed the trainers were not organised or prepared; nearly 80% of participants believed the trainers did not have in-depth knowledge of occupational violence and aggression; and nearly 80% believed the trainers did not provide a program that was relevant to the health sector.
Operation Daintree report, p.72
