For a media and communications professional, Rupert Murdoch sure is Kremlin-like when it comes to controlling the message coming out of his own outlets about his family and their global media empire.

Fox News has still barely reported on the record US$787.5 million defamation settlement with Dominion, and its big three hosts — Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham — didn’t even mention it on their Tuesday-night programs.

At least Andrew Bolt was prepared to slam the settlement as a “disaster” on his Wednesday-night slot on Sky News, accusing Fox News of allowing hosts to pedal lies and conspiracy theories to retain their audience.