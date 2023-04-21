“We were disappointed [by] the first two appointments that have been made by the treasurer. He completely ignored the recruitment process, the merit-based rigorous process that is laid out in the review,” opposition treasury spokesperson Angus Taylor told the ABC this morning, in response to the appointment of former Fair Work Commission president Iain Ross and former AustralianSuper chairwoman Elana Rubin, both of whom have trade union links, to the Reserve Bank board.

He also said the RBA board “plainly” needed “intellectual diversity”.

Taylor — celebrating just over three years clean since his last career-threatening calamity, after developing a crippling addiction to them in 2019 — is shocked, just shocked, to see there may be some ideological leaning in the new government’s appointment process. Man, wait till he hears about what happened to the appointment process while he was in government.