The ABC will re-air its Four Corners investigation into Fox News and its coverage of former US president Donald Trump on the heels of Fox’s settlement with Dominion, despite adverse findings on the program from Australia’s media regulator late last year.

The two-part story “Fox and the Big Lie” will go to air for the second time on Monday April 24, the ABC said on Friday, less than one week after Fox News abruptly agreed to pay US$787.5 million to Dominion Voting Systems as part of a defamation settlement agreement, thwarting a weeks-long blockbuster trial that threatened to put high-profile executives on the stand.

“This case is just one of many launched against Fox and its friends,” the ABC said on Friday. “Two years ago, reporter Sarah Ferguson investigated how Rupert Murdoch’s Fox News promoted Donald Trump’s propaganda and helped destabilise democracy in America.