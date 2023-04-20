Australians in target states will be shown television advertisements opposing the Indigenous Voice to Parliament this week as the No campaign spends tens of thousands of dollars experimenting with different messages.

Recognise a Better Way president Warren Mundine spoke to Crikey about the campaign’s early fundraising and advertising efforts following reporting of an advertising blitz from both his organisation and fellow No campaign Fair Australia.

Mundine said his organisation hasn’t started fully campaigning yet and expects the contest to kick off after the government passes the Voice to Parliament referendum bill later this year and announces the official referendum date.