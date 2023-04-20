One justification for the Reserve Bank review was its ill-considered forecast of there being no changes in interest rates until 2024. This quickly became a critique of the way it had “lost” control of inflation, thus forced to make 10 rate rises in rapid succession.

In terms of partiality and ignorance, the attacks on the central bank had all the hallmarks of Tony Abbott’s attacks on the Rudd and Gillard governments. Now they have won. A three-person committee has delivered a report and poor Treasurer Jim Chalmers will later today announce wholesale changes to the central bank and its rate-setting mechanism.

These include the Reserve Bank board being stripped of its power to set interest rates and replaced instead by a board of monetary policy experts. It’s the biggest shake-up to Australia’s economic policy settings since the 1990s when the RBA became officially independent of the federal government.