Will the new NSW Labor government do the hard yards and investigate the operations of the Forestry Corporation of NSW?

Two legal instruments govern the harvesting of native forests in NSW. The first is the Coastal Integrated Forest Operations Approval (CIFOA) and the second is the set of Commonwealth/State Regional Forest Agreements (RFAs). CIFOA was signed in November 2018, the same time RFAs approvals were extended for 20 years.

In 2019-2020, catastrophic bushfires burnt more than 890,000 hectares (42%) of the state’s coastal and tablelands state forests. As a result, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) issued a set of supplementary site-specific conditions, known as SSOCs, over and above the requirements of CIFOA conditions of approval.