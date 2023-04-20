This past Tuesday morning in a Delaware court, Murdochs’ Fox Corp was just minutes away from offering up the post-fact reality TV show we’ve been eagerly awaiting. Instead, it opted to vote itself — and its star presenters — off the show, all for a cool US$787.5 million (A$1.2 billion).

It can afford it. But it’s not about the money; that’s just how we keep score. It’s about the long-term damage done to the Murdoch brands, and to journalism. The legal processes in the defamation action by Dominion Voting Systems have lifted the lid, showing the ugly truth of just how the Fox News sausage gets made.

The Fox Corp response to the high-stakes defamation action was Looney Tunes star Wile E Coyote at his best: racing ahead full bore until, suddenly, they’re over the cliff looking down, finding their legs pumping up and down in thin air. Realising their long-looming predicament too late, they turn to the camera, whipping out the “Help!” sign — and immediately the screen goes black.