Father Bob Maguire, who died yesterday at the age of 88, invited us to consider the many worlds his long and remarkable life bridged. News of his 1934 birth in Thornbury, Melbourne would have most likely taken weeks, if not months, to arrive by letter to relatives in his parents’ native Scotland. Within hours, news of his death was available to millions via their phones.

The way he was introduced to the majority of his (non-congregation) audience, through Sunday Night Safran, belongs to another time, and not just because its audience — in the centre of Triple J’s target market when the show debuted in 2005 — are now likely nearing 40. The show was, as Helen Razer noted in Crikey upon its finish in 2015, a “meandering and old-timey” one which wrestled with big ideas, and occasionally interviewed people who did “bad things” to do so.

“And, rather than supposing, as we routinely are led to suppose by other broadcast media, that these ‘bad things’, like white supremacist activism or military desertion or murder, were an exceptional threat, we began to understand them in a more usual context,” she wrote.