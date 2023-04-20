Early December last year, on the eve of a top-level meeting in Washington to seal the $368 billion AUKUS deal, Defence Minister Richard Marles took time out for a game of golf. But it was not just any old hit.

The venue was the Baltusrol Golf Club in New Jersey — a fabulous championship course commonly ranked second only to Augusta National, the site of the US Masters.

Baltusrol (named after a one-time local resident called Baltus Roll) is a club for the elite of the elite. Its board of governors is drawn from the ranks of top-drawer attorneys and investment bankers. Membership is by invitation only. Joining fees are US$150,000. Annual fees are US$18,500. A single round costs US$125 plus US$70 (excluding tip) for a caddie.