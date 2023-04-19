The Uluru Dialogue announced another four online yarning circles today as part of its Yes campaign for an Indigenous Voice to Parliament.

Starting Monday April 24, the next iteration of the “Start a yarn” sessions will give Indigenous and non-Indigenous Australians an opportunity to ask questions, clear up any confusion, and acquaint themselves with the ins and outs of the Voice.

“It’s to give everybody out there, just ordinary folk like us, information on how it’s all going to work and what it’s going to do,” Alyawarre woman and member of the referendum council Pat Anderson AO told one of the yarning circles.