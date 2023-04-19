The federal parliamentary press gallery has closed the door to corporate sponsorship of the annual Midwinter Ball after lobbying from politicians who opposed the high-profile patronage of fossil fuel companies last year.

In an email to independents and members of the Greens, press gallery committee president Jane Norman of the ABC and vice-president James Massola of The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age, said this year’s ball will not accept “any sponsors” nor “advertising from any company”.

“The gallery committee’s view is that we want MPs from all sides of politics to be welcome at the ball,” the email said, first reported by The Australian on Monday.