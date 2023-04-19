Victoria’s IBAC has once again damned the Andrews government in Victoria for less than proper practices, to say the least, with the release of the Operation Daintree report, covering the awarding of $3.4 million by the government to the Health Workers Union (HWU) in 2018.

The money, awarded in two tranches, was ostensibly intended for the union to hire outsource training in dealing with violent and aggressive users of health services and hospitals.

But most of the money was never used for this purpose, presumably because COVID intervened, and the training that was delivered was assessed by its trainees to be shoddy and useless, with no expertise, according to the report.