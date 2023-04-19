The National Press Club speech yesterday from National Disability Insurance Scheme Minister Bill Shorten was light on detail but firm on rhetoric about the scheme’s future.

The speech in part responded to recent pressure to cut life-saving support from disabled people — pressure from his own colleagues, from the conservative media’s disinformation campaign, and from the federal opposition.

Shorten started by talking about how he first learnt how disabled people and their families are excluded from the Australian community, a topic he has returned to many times over the years. He mentioned 2012’s Shut Out report, reminding the audience what life was like before the NDIS for people with disability.