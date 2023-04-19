The high-profile defamation case brought by Dominion Voting Systems against Fox News and Fox Corp will not go ahead after the parties reached a US$787.5 million settlement just moments before opening statements were due to begin.

In a statement, Fox News acknowledged the court ruling that some of the network’s on-air statements about the voting machine company during its coverage of the 2020 US presidential election were false.

“We are pleased to have reached a settlement of our dispute with Dominion Voting Systems,” the network said.