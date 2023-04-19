When Anthony Albanese stood with Joe Biden and Rishi Sunak before that warship announcing Australia’s full commitment to the AUKUS alliance, Australia took a fundamentally new path.

True, former PM Scott Morrison had made the first commitment, in usual skulduggery mode. But Labor could have repudiated or modified that. Instead it reaffirmed the truth that things only happen when they’ve happened twice.

As with the disastrous Northern Territory intervention, which was redoubled and embedded by the Rudd government after John Howard’s opportunistic, electorally oriented dodging up of it, it is Labor’s efficient, focused capacity to implement social policy that does the real work. The decade of waste and indifference of the intervention was the result of that. As we’ve seen, the Coalition isn’t actually interested in governing well, or at all.